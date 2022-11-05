Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Issued By William Blair

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sealed Air news, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $176,579. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.8% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

