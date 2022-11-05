Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Addus HomeCare Co. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Addus HomeCare in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $109.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $112.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day moving average of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $360,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 3,797 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $360,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,308 shares of company stock worth $2,940,675 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,244,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

