Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lockheed Martin in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $7.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.23. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $27.35 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on LMT. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.67.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $481.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $426.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.44. The company has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $328.20 and a 12 month high of $491.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $216,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 30.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 17,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 162.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

