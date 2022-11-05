Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Boosted by Analyst

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for TopBuild in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.68. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $15.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.36 EPS.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TopBuild from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

TopBuild Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE BLD opened at $146.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.44 and its 200 day moving average is $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $141.28 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.51.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth $2,262,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.