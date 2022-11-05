Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qorvo Stock Performance

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $163.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

