Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Benchmark

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Benchmark from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QRVO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $86.85 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $163.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. CWM LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 129.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 11.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $2,211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Qorvo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Qorvo by 149.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

