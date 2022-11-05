Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $87.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $86.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.75. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $163.95. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth $2,211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Qorvo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Qorvo by 149.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.