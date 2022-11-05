Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $105.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Qorvo Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of QRVO opened at $86.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

