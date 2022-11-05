Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 506,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $164.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.33. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $276.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.68.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Further Reading

