QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $145.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.21.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
Shares of QCOM stock opened at $106.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average of $132.30. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.