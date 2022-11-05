QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $150.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on QCOM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.21.

QCOM stock opened at $106.69 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

