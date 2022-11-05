Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Cut to $162.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QLYS. Berenberg Bank upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $107.69 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,663,936.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock worth $5,157,672. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth $57,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

