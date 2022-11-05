Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Cut to $162.00

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QLYS. Berenberg Bank upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $107.69 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,663,936.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock worth $5,157,672. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth $57,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.