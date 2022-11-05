Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys 830 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $130.68 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $170.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

