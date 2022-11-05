Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.61% from the company’s previous close.

RM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Price Performance

RM stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $278.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 42.38, a quick ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $67.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.49 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $591,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 729,320 shares in the company, valued at $25,985,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $591,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 729,320 shares in the company, valued at $25,985,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip V. Bancroft purchased 6,500 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $251,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,193.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,052 shares of company stock worth $2,187,208. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Regional Management by 53.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Regional Management by 22.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 252.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Regional Management by 1,923.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 8.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.