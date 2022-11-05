Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($6.94) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RTO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.46) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.52) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 632.14 ($7.31).

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 520.80 ($6.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,720.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.10) and a one year high of GBX 662 ($7.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 512.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 510.72.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

