Research Analysts Set Expectations for CloudMD Software & Services Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for CloudMD Software & Services’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for CloudMD Software & Services’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.48 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DOC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of CloudMD Software & Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.38. CloudMD Software & Services has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$1.69. The firm has a market cap of C$63.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

