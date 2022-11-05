Research Analysts Set Expectations for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Shares of SHOO opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $216,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Steven Madden by 5.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 513,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1,599.1% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 104,707 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 225,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.