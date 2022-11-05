ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider David Pendarvis Sells 1,545 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $332,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,334 shares in the company, valued at $22,025,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55.

ResMed stock opened at $210.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $275.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,017,000 after acquiring an additional 254,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,867,000 after acquiring an additional 310,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after acquiring an additional 535,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ResMed by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,262,000 after acquiring an additional 875,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,713,000 after buying an additional 70,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

