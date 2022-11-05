Reviewing CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) & Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL)

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CURO Group and Magic Empire Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $817.84 million 0.17 $59.33 million ($0.71) -4.79 Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Empire Global.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for CURO Group and Magic Empire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CURO Group currently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 392.65%. Given CURO Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Profitability

This table compares CURO Group and Magic Empire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group -9.30% -15.53% -1.05% Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.7% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of CURO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CURO Group beats Magic Empire Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. It also provides loans through online. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

