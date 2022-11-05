Reviewing Inrad Optics (INRD) and The Competition

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Inrad Optics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inrad Optics’ peers have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inrad Optics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inrad Optics 3.07% 9.90% 4.28% Inrad Optics Competitors -182.14% -18.48% -4.32%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inrad Optics Competitors 79 251 454 4 2.49

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.57%. Given Inrad Optics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inrad Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inrad Optics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inrad Optics $11.35 million $1.75 million 87.54 Inrad Optics Competitors $2.40 billion $165.30 million -1.54

Inrad Optics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inrad Optics. Inrad Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Inrad Optics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inrad Optics peers beat Inrad Optics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Inrad Optics

Inrad Optics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The company was founded in April 1973 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

