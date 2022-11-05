Reviewing LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LMF Acquisition Opportunities and IceCure Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A N/A $80,000.00 N/A N/A IceCure Medical $4.14 million N/A -$9.90 million ($0.43) -2.51

Volatility & Risk

LMF Acquisition Opportunities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IceCure Medical.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LMF Acquisition Opportunities and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A -44.29% 3.70% IceCure Medical -423.34% -72.71% -57.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and IceCure Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMF Acquisition Opportunities 0 0 0 0 N/A IceCure Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

IceCure Medical has a consensus target price of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 344.44%. Given IceCure Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than LMF Acquisition Opportunities.

Summary

LMF Acquisition Opportunities beats IceCure Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LMF Acquisition Opportunities

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

