Robert Michael Gorman Purchases 3,200 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Stock

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) EVP Robert Michael Gorman purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,931.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AUB opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 28.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,593,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,604,000 after purchasing an additional 44,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,659,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 419,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after purchasing an additional 347,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,288,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,627,000 after purchasing an additional 501,013 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

