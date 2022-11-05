& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 1,106 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $44,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,224.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Monday, October 31st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $1,470,705.08.

On Friday, August 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,014 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $242,927.28.

On Friday, August 12th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 27,081 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,821,468.06.

On Wednesday, August 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,530 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,101,495.80.

On Monday, August 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 52,786 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $3,131,265.52.

On Friday, August 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 42,336 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,442,787.20.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3,661.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 35.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 313,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after buying an additional 81,171 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 97.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 68,261 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 502.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 57.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.