Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 431,442 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $120,251,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 74.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after acquiring an additional 368,508 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $247.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.99. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.