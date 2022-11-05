Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 160,769 shares.The stock last traded at $114.07 and had previously closed at $127.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rogers Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity at Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $251.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

In related news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $400,222.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rogers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rogers by 152.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,088,000 after purchasing an additional 389,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rogers by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 85.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,141,000 after purchasing an additional 225,749 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 14.0% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 456,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,560,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

