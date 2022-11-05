Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $85.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Qorvo from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Qorvo Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $86.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $163.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. CWM LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $2,211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Qorvo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Qorvo by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

