Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$30.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.10.

Topaz Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

TPZ opened at C$23.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 39.03. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$16.31 and a twelve month high of C$24.80.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

Topaz Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.33%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

