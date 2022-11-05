Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $16.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HTGC. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.46. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hercules Capital by 96.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 100,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.