Royal Bank of Canada Increases Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Price Target to $9.00

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Condire Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 53.4% during the second quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,209,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,507 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 435.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,574,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 1,280,403 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 47.0% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,276,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 1,047,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 717,466 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 325.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 435,095 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

