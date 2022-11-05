Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $32.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 178.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

EDIT stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $790.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 580.16% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,852 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4,346.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,016,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 994,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after buying an additional 841,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 675,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,406,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

