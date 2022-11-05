Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $50.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 57.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 63.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 600.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading

