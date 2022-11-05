Royal Bank of Canada Trims SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Target Price to $116.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

NYSE SITE opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.19. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $254.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $1,102,713.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,598 shares in the company, valued at $60,727,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,592 shares of company stock worth $3,434,050. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

