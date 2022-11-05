Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Lowered to $135.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RGLD. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

Royal Gold Stock Up 9.3 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $105.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Stories

