Royce & Associates LP Acquires 1,577 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,253,000 after acquiring an additional 50,533 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 175,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after purchasing an additional 47,582 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,142.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.61, for a total value of $714,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,474.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,142.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $170.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.49. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.11 and a 200 day moving average of $171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

