Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 54,000 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.09% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $10,517,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $13,445,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $52.24 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $73.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

