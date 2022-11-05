Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.70% of The Container Store Group worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 1,090.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 32,805 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $210,936.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TCS opened at $4.42 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $227.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $262.63 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

