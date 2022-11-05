Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 715,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,407,000 after buying an additional 83,025 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $142.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.04. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.