Royce & Associates LP Has $1.91 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,429,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,724,000 after buying an additional 88,459 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,202,000 after buying an additional 241,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,477,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 33.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 493,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after buying an additional 125,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ENSG opened at $91.24 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,518 shares of company stock worth $2,188,995. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Stephens boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also

