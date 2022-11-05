Royce & Associates LP Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.81% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 29.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TAST shares. Stephens started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $441.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.22 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. On average, analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

