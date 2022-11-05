Royce & Associates LP Has $3.15 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $395.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Teledyne Technologies

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

