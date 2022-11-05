Royce & Associates LP Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,035 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.07% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,937 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWE opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.11. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

WWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

