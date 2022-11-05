Royce & Associates LP Raises Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $72,561.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,304.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $72,561.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,304.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,261,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,099.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $487,614 over the last ninety days. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphatec Price Performance

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.06 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 268.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Further Reading

