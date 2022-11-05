Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Profire Energy were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 106.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Profire Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,283,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 371,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

PFIE opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.67 million, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

