RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RPT. StockNews.com began coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of RPT stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.96 million, a P/E ratio of 100.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 520.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in RPT Realty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.