RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RPT. StockNews.com began coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.
RPT Realty Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of RPT stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.96 million, a P/E ratio of 100.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.
RPT Realty Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in RPT Realty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RPT Realty (RPT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.