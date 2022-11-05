RS Group (LON:RS1) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RS1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.14) to GBX 1,250 ($14.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.26) target price on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($13.87) price target on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,246 ($14.41).

RS Group Stock Down 0.3 %

LON RS1 opened at GBX 882.50 ($10.20) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,794.90. RS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 790 ($9.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,169 ($13.52). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,008.31.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

