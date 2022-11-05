Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SABR. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of SABR stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. Sabre has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $12.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. Sabre’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 7.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 5.6% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 100,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth $218,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 294,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 9.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 236,690 shares during the period.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.