Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$39.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.43.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$276,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at C$248,986.14. In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$276,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at C$248,986.14. Also, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$233,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,964 shares in the company, valued at C$100,776.
Saputo Stock Performance
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.9629316 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Saputo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
