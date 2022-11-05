Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.98% and a negative net margin of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 57,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,028.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

