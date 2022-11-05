Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 40,703 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.92. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

