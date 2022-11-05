Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,229 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in POINT Biopharma Global were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,040 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 12.8% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after acquiring an additional 341,545 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,312,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 793,141 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 981.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 13,291.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 549,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 545,356 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

Shares of PNT stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

POINT Biopharma Global Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

